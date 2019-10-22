San Francisco blacklists states with pro-life laws

OAN Newsroom

San Francisco is bringing its pro-choice agenda to the national level. The city’s mayor announced a measure last week, which will blacklist 22 states that are considered to have restrictive abortion laws. All those listed have similar time restraints for terminating a pregnancy, ranging from a 13 week to a 24 week cut off.

Mayor London Breed defended the measure by saying, “every day in this country women’s reproductive rights are threatened and we have to fight back.”

Under the law, all San Francisco city workers will be prohibited from taking work-related trips or doing business with companies in those states. However, critics argue the city does not provide those states with enough tax revenue to encourage any real policy changes.

Georgia, Kentucky and Alabama are among some of the effected states. These states recently made headlines for passing restrictive abortion measures, including the popular ‘fetal heartbeat bill’ which makes it illegal to abort a fetus once a heart beat is detected.

Meanwhile, nine of those states were already blacklisted by the city due to their laws and policies regarding the LGBTQ community. The measure is scheduled to take effect starting in January of 2020.