Samsung Group heir questioned by prosecutors over a 2015 deal

May 26, 2020

SEOUL (Reuters) – Samsung Group heir Jay Y. Lee on Tuesday was summoned and questioned by prosecutors over a controversial 2015 merger of two of the group’s affiliates, Yonhap News Agency said.

A Samsung Electronics spokesman declined to comment. Prosecutors were not immediately available for comment.

