Samsung Electronics’ Galaxy Fold to be available from September



FILE PHOTO: The Samsung Galaxy Fold phone is shown on a screen at Samsung Electronics Co Ltd’s Unpacked event in San Francisco, California, U.S., February 20, 2019 REUTERS/Stephen Nellis FILE PHOTO: The Samsung Galaxy Fold phone is shown on a screen at Samsung Electronics Co Ltd’s Unpacked event in San Francisco, California, U.S., February 20, 2019 REUTERS/Stephen Nellis

July 25, 2019

SEOUL (Reuters) – Samsung Electronics Co Ltd <005930.KS> said on Thursday its foldable smartphone Galaxy Fold would go on sale from September in selected markets, after the launch was delayed by screen problems earlier this year.

The South Korean tech giant said in a statement it had made improvements in its first foldable phone and was conducting final tests.

