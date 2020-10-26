Samsung affiliates’ shares rise after death of Samsung Elec Chairman Lee



FILE PHOTO: Samsung Group chairman Lee Kun-hee (C) arrives at a main office of the Federation of Korean Industries, the country' biggest business lobby group, to meet President-elect Lee Myung-bak with other businessmen in Seoul December 28, 2007. REUTERS/Han Jae-Ho/File Photo FILE PHOTO: Samsung Group chairman Lee Kun-hee (C) arrives at a main office of the Federation of Korean Industries, the country' biggest business lobby group, to meet President-elect Lee Myung-bak with other businessmen in Seoul December 28, 2007. REUTERS/Han Jae-Ho/File Photo

October 26, 2020

SEOUL (Reuters) – Shares in Samsung C&T and Samsung Life Insurance rose 20% and 15% respectively on Monday morning after Samsung Electronics Chairman Lee Kun-hee died on Sunday.

Lee, who built Samsung Electronics into a global tech giant, died on Sunday at 78, leaving potentially thorny succession issues for his children involving stakes in affiliates such as Samsung C&T and Samsung Life.

The wider market was up 0.5%.

(Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Himani Sarkar)