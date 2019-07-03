‘Salute to America’ 4th of July event to feature tanks, ‘greatest ever fireworks’

OAN Newsroom

July 3, 2019

President Trump is getting ready for his ‘Salute to America’ celebration. He recently took to Twitter to thank two firework companies for donating to the event, which is expected to draw thousands of spectators. The president will speak at the event, which will also feature large tanks and other military vehicles.

Our July 4th Salute to America at the Lincoln Memorial is looking to be really big. It will be the show of a lifetime! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 3, 2019

