‘Salute to America’ 4th of July event to feature tanks, ‘greatest ever fireworks’

UPDATED 7:34 AM PT — Wednesday, July 3, 2019

President Trump is getting ready for his ‘Salute to America’ celebration. He recently took to Twitter to thank two firework companies for donating to the event, which is expected to draw thousands of spectators. The president will speak at the event, which will also feature large tanks and other military vehicles.

One America’s Meghann Dyke takes a look at what the nation can expect this 4th of July.

