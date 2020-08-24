Salesforce to replace Exxon in Dow Jones Industrial Average index next week

August 24, 2020

(Reuters) – Salesforce.com Inc <CRM.N>, Amgen Inc <AMGN.O> and Honeywell International Inc <HON.N> will become a part of the blue-chip Dow Jones Industrial Average index <.DJIA> on Aug. 31, S&P Dow Jones Indices said on Monday.

The three companies will replace Exxon Mobil Corp <XOM.N>, Pfizer Inc <PFE.N> and Raytheon Technologies Corp <RTX.N>.

The changes follow Apple Inc’s <AAPL.O> decision to split its stock, which would reduce the index’s weight in the global industry classification standard information technology sector, S&P Dow Jones Indices said.

