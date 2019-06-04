Salesforce reports 24% rise in quarterly revenue



FILE PHOTO: The company logo for Salesforce.com is displayed on the Salesforce Tower in New York City, U.S., March 7, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

June 4, 2019

(Reuters) – Salesforce.com Inc reported a 24% rise in quarterly revenue on Tuesday, as the company added more customers to its flagship Sales Cloud business.

Net income rose to $392 million, or 49 cents per share, in the first quarter ended April 30, from $344 million, or 46 cents per share, a year earlier.

The company’s total revenue rose to $3.74 billion from $3.01 billion.

