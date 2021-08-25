Salesforce beats quarterly revenue estimates



FILE PHOTO: The company logo for Salesforce.com is displayed on the Salesforce Tower in New York City, U.S., March 7, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo FILE PHOTO: The company logo for Salesforce.com is displayed on the Salesforce Tower in New York City, U.S., March 7, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

August 25, 2021

(Reuters) – Business software maker Salesforce.com Inc beat Wall Street estimates for quarterly revenue on Wednesday, as the pandemic-led shift to hybrid work fueled demand for its cloud-based software.

Revenue in the second quarter rose 23% to $6.34 billion. Analysts on average expected revenue of $6.24 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

(Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)