Saks Fifth Avenue ecommerce unit aims for IPO at $6 billion valuation – WSJ

October 17, 2021

(Reuters) – The ecommerce business of luxury department store Saks Fifth Avenue is preparing for an initial public offering and targeting a $6 billion valuation, the Wall Street Journal reported Sunday, citing sources.

The company is interviewing potential underwriters this week for an IPO that could take place in the first half of next year, according to the report.

(Reporting by Sheila Dang; Editing by Daniel Wallis)