Sajid Javid prepares ground for no-deal emergency budget: The Times



FILE PHOTO: Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Sajid Javid is seen outside Downing Street, in London, Britain July 26, 2019. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls FILE PHOTO: Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Sajid Javid is seen outside Downing Street, in London, Britain July 26, 2019. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

August 23, 2019

(Reuters) – British finance minister Sajid Javid is preparing ground for a no-deal emergency budget in the fortnight before Britain leaves the European Union, The Times reported.

Javid, who took office last month, will ask the

Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) to begin work on forecasts for a no-deal Brexit within days, the newspaper reported.

Javid will postpone the final decision on whether to push ahead with the budget until after the European Council meets on Oct. 17, the report added.

(Reporting by Mekhla Raina in Bengaluru)