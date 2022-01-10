Saints QB Taysom Hill injures foot against Falcons



Jan 9, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill (7) is checked after being injured running against the Atlanta Falcons during the first half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports Jan 9, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill (7) is checked after being injured running against the Atlanta Falcons during the first half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

January 10, 2022

New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill sustained a Lisfranc injury to his left foot during Sunday’s 30-20 victory over the Atlanta Falcons.

Hill was injured during the second quarter after being tackled on a running play.

“He hurt his Lisfranc. We just don’t know to what degree,” Saints coach Sean Payton said of Hill.

A Lisfranc typically involves a fracture of the foot. Depending on the severity, the recovery time could be as long as six months.

Hill suffered a Lisfranc injury to his right foot when he was a star quarterback at BYU. The injury occurred in the opening game of the 2015 season against Nebraska and he missed the rest of the season.

Hill was 7-of-9 passing for 107 yards and one touchdown and rushed five times for 18 yards before departing against Atlanta.

For the season, Hill passed for 978 yards, four touchdowns and five interceptions. He rushed for 374 yards and five scores.

The 31-year-old Hill started five games this season for the Saints (9-8), who did not qualify for the playoffs despite Sunday’s victory. He was one of four starting quarterbacks New Orleans utilized.

Jameis Winston was the starter before tearing the ACL and MCL in his left knee in the Saints’ seventh game of the campaign. Trevor Siemian started four games and Ian Book received one start.

Siemian replaced Hill against Atlanta and went 9 of 15 for 71 yards and two touchdowns.

–Field Level Media