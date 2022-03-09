S.Korea reports record high 342,446 new daily COVID-19 cases



FILE PHOTO: People wait in line to undergo the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) test at a temporary testing site set up at City Hall Plaza in Seoul, South Korea, February 10, 2022. REUTERS/ Heo Ran/File Photo FILE PHOTO: People wait in line to undergo the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) test at a temporary testing site set up at City Hall Plaza in Seoul, South Korea, February 10, 2022. REUTERS/ Heo Ran/File Photo

March 9, 2022

SEOUL (Reuters) – South Korea reported a new record daily high 342,446 COVID-19 cases, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said on Wednesday, amid a surge of Omicron infections.

The country also reported an additional 158 deaths from the virus, KDCA said.

(Reporting by Josh Smith; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)