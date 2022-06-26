Trending

S.D. to prosecute abortion doctors, restrict access to pills

FILE - In this Feb. 25, 2002 file photo, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem speaks in Orlando, Fla. South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg faces the state's first impeachment trial next week for his conduct surrounding a 2020 car crash in which he struck and killed a pedestrian. A conviction would be a victory for Noem, who has adamantly pushed for Ravnsborg's ouster. (AP Photo/John Raoux, File)

UPDATED 6:05 PM PT – Sunday, June 26, 2022

Governor Kristi Noem said South Dakota will prosecute doctors who perform abortions in the state. On Sunday, Noem assured prosecution will only focus toward doctors who knowingly break the law and not the mother.

“We’ll continue to have those debates on how we can support these mothers and what it means to really make sure we are not prosecuting mothers ever in a situation like this,” Noem said. “Prosecution will always be focused toward those doctors who knowingly break the law to perform abortions in our state.”

A Mississippi case banned abortion after 15 weeks of pregnancy, which is what struck down Roe v. Wade and allowed individual states to prohibit the practice or put restrictions on it. In South Dakota, all abortions are illegal except if deemed necessary to save the mother’s life. There are no other exceptions, including for rape or incest.

“These are very dangerous medical procedures,” Noem voiced. “We don’t believe it should be available, because it is a dangerous situation for those individuals .”

She also plans to ban telemedicine appointments, in order to prevent abortion pills from being prescribed online and sent through the mail. Biden has stated that his administration would defend American’s rights to abortion pills.

Noem argued these are dangerous medical procedures and doesn’t think the pill should be available without being medically supervised by a physician.

