S.D. Gov. Noem rejects transgender sports bill, sends back for lawmakers to revise

CHARLOTTE, NC - AUGUST 26: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) In this screenshot from the RNC’s livestream of the 2020 Republican National Convention, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem addresses the virtual convention on August 26, 2020. The convention is being held virtually due to the coronavirus pandemic but will include speeches from various locations including Charlotte, North Carolina and Washington, DC. (Photo Courtesy of the Committee on Arrangements for the 2020 Republican National Committee via Getty Images)

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem. (Photo Courtesy of the Committee on Arrangements for the 2020 Republican National Committee via Getty Images)

UPDATED 8:33 PM PT – Sunday, March 21, 2021

The governor of South Dakota rejected a transgender sports bill introduced by her party. On Friday, GOP Governor Kristi Noem declined to sign a bill, which would ban transgender girls from participating in girl’s high school sports.

She said she sent the bill back for lawmakers to make changes. Noem added, it should not apply to collegiate athletics because it would conflict with college athletic associations and their rules.

Noem took to Twitter to elaborate. She said she believes boys should play boys’ sports and girls should play girls’ sports, but she was concerned about the vague language used, especially in regard to performance-enhancing drugs.

The governor received backlash from Rep. Rhonda Milstead (R-S.D.), who said “legislators are the ones who make the laws and governors sign them.”

