S.D. Gov. Noem rejects transgender sports bill, sends back for lawmakers to revise

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 8:33 PM PT – Sunday, March 21, 2021

The governor of South Dakota rejected a transgender sports bill introduced by her party. On Friday, GOP Governor Kristi Noem declined to sign a bill, which would ban transgender girls from participating in girl’s high school sports.

She said she sent the bill back for lawmakers to make changes. Noem added, it should not apply to collegiate athletics because it would conflict with college athletic associations and their rules.

I believe that boys should play boys’ sports, and girls should play girls’ sports. I'm returning House Bill 1217 with the following recommendations as to STYLE and FORM. (1/) — Governor Kristi Noem (@govkristinoem) March 19, 2021

Noem took to Twitter to elaborate. She said she believes boys should play boys’ sports and girls should play girls’ sports, but she was concerned about the vague language used, especially in regard to performance-enhancing drugs.

I am also concerned that the approach House Bill 1217 takes is unrealistic in the context of collegiate athletics. (11/) — Governor Kristi Noem (@govkristinoem) March 19, 2021

The governor received backlash from Rep. Rhonda Milstead (R-S.D.), who said “legislators are the ones who make the laws and governors sign them.”