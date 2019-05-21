S.C. woman testifies against ex-husband accused of murdering their 5 children

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 10:29 AM PT — Tuesday, May 21, 2019

A South Carolina woman testified against her ex-husband for allegedly murdering their five children. grief-stricken Amber Kyzer took to the stand Monday as she read a letter addressed to her now-deceased daughter:

“You kids are my world and mommy and daddy were very blessed to have you. Oh god…”

Her ex-husband, Timothy Jones, was charged for killing their five young children back in 2014 — all of whom were between one and eight-years-old.

Prosecutors said the slayings began when Jones became enraged by his six-year-old son Nahtahn after he reportedly broke an electrical outlet in their home. Jones confessed to forcing the child to exercise to the point of exhaustion.

“I came to check on him and he wasn’t breathing…my kid’s dead in my hands…they’re gonna think I murdered him…I don’t know what happened to him, and then all sorts of things start ticking in my head and the other four become a victim,” he explained.

Authorities said he strangled his other children with his bare hands and a belt. Jones reportedly wrapped the bodies in plastic and drove around southeastern part of the country for over a week before leaving their bodies on a hill in Alabama. He was arrested in Mississippi during a traffic checkpoint, when an officer recognized the lingering odor of decomposing bodies.

Jones’s defense attorney is gunning for an insanity plea. His lawyer’s cited a family history of mental illness, and claimed the defendant has undiagnosed schizophrenia. If convicted, Jones could be sent to death row.