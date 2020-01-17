S.C. woman pleads guilty to poisoning husband, sentenced to 25 years

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 12:50 PM PT — Friday, January 17, 2020

Two years after the death of her husband, a South Carolina woman confessed to his murder. 53-year-old Lana Clayton pleaded guilty to manslaughter on Thursday and admitted she killed Steve Clayton back in 2018.

Prosecutors alleged she poisoned her husband’s drinks with Visine, knowing the drops were odorless and tasteless, and ignored him as he was dying. Her husband’s body was found in their home two days later.

Lana Clayton was originally charged with murder, but went on to accept a plea deal in order to receive a lesser sentence. She claimed her husband had been physically and mentally abusive. She added she had only tried to make him sick, not kill him.

“After finding out that Visine was the cause of death, I attempted to take my life as well,” said Clayton. “I couldn’t live with the thought that I did such a terrible thing.”

However, prosecutors believed she was motivated by money after discovering she had burned her husband’s will. They also found Steve’s phone in the lake, which they argued was to prevent him from calling for help.

Lana was Steve’s seventh wife. Previous reports highlighted the discord between them.

Lana Clayton addresses the court, apologized to Steven’s family. “Like many families, we had secrets. Our problems escalated through the years…. I did impulsively put the visine in Steven’s drink & I did it to make him sick & uncomfortable… I never thought it would kill him.” pic.twitter.com/DZIwoO0ep4 — Tanya Mendis (@tanyamendis) January 16, 2020

Two years prior to the poisoning, Clayton shot her husband in the back of the head with a crossbow. She initially claimed it was an accident, but later told police she was defending herself after the pair got into a heated argument.

The judge ultimately said the couple’s history was too much to ignore. Steve Clayton’s family members were relieved to hear the judge’s final verdict.

“May God be the only one who has mercy on her blackened soul,” stated one family member.

Lana Clayton will be spending 25 years behind bars.