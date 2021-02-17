S.C. state reps. to vote on heartbeat abortion bill

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 8:39 AM PT – Wednesday, February 17, 2021

South Carolina state lawmakers are gearing up to vote on a bill that will ban most abortions in the state. According to reports, the bill prevents women from getting an abortion if a heartbeat is detected by an ultrasound.

However, the law provides some exceptions on who can get abortions, including victims of rape and incest. It already went through the state’s upper chamber last week, where senators voted in favor of the bill 15-to-eight.

“This bill protects the life of the unborn, with a heartbeat, and at the same time recognizes, under exceptional circumstances, a woman’s right to choose,” said state Sen. Katrina Shealy (R-S.C.). “What happens to her body, is a superior right.”

Pass the Heartbeat Bill! pic.twitter.com/tOQtjVhdW3 — Gov. Henry McMaster (@henrymcmaster) February 16, 2021

State representatives are scheduled to vote on the bill Wednesday and South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster is expected to sign it if passed.

