S.C. GOP conference chair Drew Mckissick wins re-election

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 12:12 PM PT – Sunday, May 16, 2021

Republicans across the country are congratulating Drew Mckissick on his re-election as South Carolina’s Republican Party conference chair. Mckissick easily raked in 68 percent of the votes on Saturday to hold on to his leadership role for the third consecutive time.

President Donald Trump has been vocal on his endorsement of Mckissick and released a statement just before the vote, outlining the work he and Mckissick have done together and will continue to do in the future. He also praised his strong stance on voter fraud, crime, the border, the Second Amendment and our great military.

I’m honored to have President Trump’s endorsement and looking forward to the opportunity to continue to serve our Party and the conservative principles and grassroots activists that have given us our biggest majority in 140 years. https://t.co/VJFNEhHTfc pic.twitter.com/EekBgFWTF2 — Drew McKissick (@DrewMcKissick) February 23, 2021

When Mckissick clinched the win, President Trump called to praise his success. The 45th president went on to post a congratulatory statement on his website. He wrote, “the Republican Party of South Carolina is in good hands and we will continue to go on to victory as we have had in the past two presidential elections.”

Mckissick serves on the RNC’s newly formed election integrity committee and remains a vocal supporter of Trump, attributing the recent influx of people to the Republican Party to him.