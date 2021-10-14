S.Africa’s NUMSA rejects new wage offer, engineering strike continues



FILE PHOTO: Members of the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (NUMSA) hold placards as they gather ahead of an indefinite strike, threatening to choke supplies of parts to make new cars and accessories, in Johannesburg, South Africa, October 5, 2021. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko FILE PHOTO: Members of the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (NUMSA) hold placards as they gather ahead of an indefinite strike, threatening to choke supplies of parts to make new cars and accessories, in Johannesburg, South Africa, October 5, 2021. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

October 14, 2021

CAPE TOWN (Reuters) – South Africa’s biggest engineering union, NUMSA, has rejected a new wage offer as a national strike that has already hit output at car maker BMW enters its second week on Thursday, employer body SEIFSA said.

“Regrettably at the conclusion of last night’s meeting we can report that we do not have an agreement,” Lucio Trentini, chief executive at industry body Steel and Engineering Industries Federation of Southern Africa (SEIFSA), told Reuters.

(Reporting by Wendell Roelf)