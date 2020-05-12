Ryanair to recommend face masks on board, ban toilet queues



FILE PHOTO: A Ryanair Boeing 737-8AS takes off before all international flights were cancelled on Monday midnight, March 16, to help to contain the spread of the coronavirus, in Riga, Latvia, March 16, 2020. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins FILE PHOTO: A Ryanair Boeing 737-8AS takes off before all international flights were cancelled on Monday midnight, March 16, to help to contain the spread of the coronavirus, in Riga, Latvia, March 16, 2020. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

DUBLIN (Reuters) – Ryanair is to recommend that all passengers wear face masks on board when it reopens 40% of its route network on July 1 and customers will be required to ask crew to use the toilet, Europe’s largest low-cost carrier announced on Tuesday.

The Irish airline said it will also require all passengers to fill out a form detailing the length of their planned visit and where they will stay, information that will be provided to EU governments to monitor quarantine measures.

Ryanair will continue to operate a skeleton service of 30 flights per day until the end of June and will then begin 1,000 flights per day from July 1, it said in a statement.

(Reporting by Conor Humphries, editing by Louise Heavens)