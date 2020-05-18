Ryanair CEO: ‘idiotic’ UK mismanaging coronavirus crisis



May 18, 2020

LONDON (Reuters) – Ryanair <RYA.I> Chief Executive Michael O’Leary said the British government had mismanaged its response to the novel coronavirus outbreak for many weeks and its policy on a 14-day quarantine for international travellers was idiotic.

“It is idiotic and it is unimplementable,” O’Leary told BBC radio. “This the same government that has… mismanaged the crisis for many weeks.”

(Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; editing by Sarah Young)