Rwanda reinstates 24-hour quarantine for all foreign visitors over COVID-19 variant

November 26, 2021

NAIROBI (Reuters) – Rwanda will reinstate a mandatory 24-hour quarantine for all visitors arriving from Nov. 28 after the discovery of a new COVID-19 variant, its health ministry said on Friday.

“Following confirmation of a serious new #COVID19 variant detected in Southern Africa, @RwandaHealth is reinstating the obligatory 24-hour quarantine in designated hotels for all persons arriving into Rwanda, effective Sunday … at noon,” it said on its Twitter account. Those who quarantine will do so at their own expense, it added.

