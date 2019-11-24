Trending

Ruth Bader Ginsburg released from hospital, recovering at home

FILE – In this Oct. 21, 2019, file photo, U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg gestures while speaking during the inaugural Herma Hill Kay Memorial Lecture at the University of California at Berkeley, in Berkeley, Calif. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 12:25 PM PT — Sunday, November 24, 2019

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has been released from the hospital after undergoing treatment for a possible infection this weekend. She was reportedly discharged on Sunday and is recovering at home. Court spokeswoman Kathy Arberg issued a statement on Sunday, saying the 86-year-old justice is “doing well.”

Ginsburg was admitted to Johns Hopkins Hospital on Friday night after experiencing chills and a fever. She was reportedly first evaluated at Sibley Memorial Hospital in D.C. before being transferred.

 

Her hospitalization comes after she was treated for pancreatic cancer back in August. Ginsberg was also forced to miss a court date earlier this month due to a stomach bug. In January, she missed her first ever Supreme Court session to while recovering from surgery.

TOPICS:
SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE