Russia’s Yandex restructures JV ownership with Uber in $1 billion deal



FILE PHOTO: An Uber logo is seen during the global outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Redondo Beach, Los Angeles, California, U.S., November 2, 2020. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson FILE PHOTO: An Uber logo is seen during the global outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Redondo Beach, Los Angeles, California, U.S., November 2, 2020. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

August 31, 2021

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russian internet giant Yandex said on Tuesday it would buy Uber’s stakes in their joint foodtech, delivery and self-driving businesses, and increase its stake in a mobility-focused joint venture as part of a $1 billion deal.

The company added it had received a call option to purchase Uber’s remaining stake in mobility businesses for up to $2 billion.

(Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov; Writing by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber; Editing by Mark Potter)