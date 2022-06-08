Russia’s UN envoy refutes accusations, walks out of meeting

OAN NEWSROOM

Russia’s United Nations ambassador walked out of a panel meeting to protest accusations against Russian military personnel in Ukraine. During a UN discussion Monday, President of the European Council Charles Michel accused Russian troops of committing alleged sexual violence against civilians in Ukraine.

We hear reports of Russian forces wielding sexual violence as a weapon of war. Sexual violence is a war crime. A crime against humanity. A tactic of torture, terror, and repression. Shameful acts in a shameful war.@UN #UNSC pic.twitter.com/ncKPq564Yx — Charles Michel (@eucopresident) June 6, 2022

“Mr. President, I would once again like to categorically refute any accusations against Russian personnel of sexual violence,” stated UN Russian envoy Vassily Nebenzia. “We roundly condemn this lie.”

UN Russian envoy Vassily Nebenzia suggested there has been no reliable evidence to back up such claims. However, the European official pressed the issue prompting a hard rebuttal by the Russia diplomat.

“I would like to declare that the actions of Russian forces are subject to strict rules and for torture and violence against civilians the strictest treatment is reserved,” he stated. “Upholding the norms of international humanitarian law is a non-question priority for us. Unfortunately the same cannot be said for service personnel of the Ukrainian armed forces and nationalist battalions.”

The Russian envoy then left the meeting while suggesting the UN should look into the Ukraine government’s record of violating human rights.