Russia’s Transneft suspends business trips over coronavirus



FILE PHOTO: An oil storage tank of Russian oil pipeline monopoly Transneft is pictured at the Baltic Sea port of Ust-Luga, Russia February 26, 2018. REUTERS/Vladimir Soldatkin FILE PHOTO: An oil storage tank of Russian oil pipeline monopoly Transneft is pictured at the Baltic Sea port of Ust-Luga, Russia February 26, 2018. REUTERS/Vladimir Soldatkin

March 5, 2020

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russian pipeline monopoly Transneft <TRNF_p.MM> said on Thursday it has suspended business trips for its staff due to the coronavirus outbreak, the Interfax news agency reported.

Transneft staff will be restricted from making trips abroad and all but urgent trips within Russia, the company said, adding that there are no restrictions on employees’ holiday travel.

