Russia’s total number of COVID-19 cases crosses 3 million mark



FILE PHOTO: Paramedics wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) enters the house of a patient, amid the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the village of Vybiti, Novgorod Region, Russia December 10, 2020. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov/File Photo FILE PHOTO: Paramedics wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) enters the house of a patient, amid the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the village of Vybiti, Novgorod Region, Russia December 10, 2020. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov/File Photo

December 26, 2020

MOSCOW (Reuters) – The total number of cases of coronavirus infections in Russia crossed the 3 million mark for the first time on Saturday after officials recorded 29,258 new cases in the preceding 24 hours and 567 deaths.

This brought the total number of cases of coronavirus in Russia since the start of the pandemic to 3,021,964, according to official data.

