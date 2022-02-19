Russia’s thinking ‘may cost it a prosperous future’ EU’s von der Leyen



FILE PHOTO: President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen gives a statement on the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccination, during a European Union - African Union summit, in Brussels, Belgium February 18, 2022. REUTERS/Johanna Geron/Pool FILE PHOTO: President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen gives a statement on the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccination, during a European Union - African Union summit, in Brussels, Belgium February 18, 2022. REUTERS/Johanna Geron/Pool

MUNICH, Germany (Reuters) – Moscow’s threats towards Ukraine could reshape the entire international system, the chief of the European Union’s executive said on Saturday, warning Moscow that its thinking from “a dark past” could cost Russia a prosperous future.

“The world has been watching in disbelief as we face the largest build-up of troops on European soil since the darkest days of the Cold War, because the events of these days could reshape the entire international order,” Ursula von der Leyen told the Munich Security Conference.

(Reporting by Sabine Siebold and John Chalmers)