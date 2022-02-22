Russia’s Sberbank and VTB would face sanctions if invasion proceeds, U.S. official says



FILE PHOTO: The logo of VTB bank is seen at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) in Saint Petersburg, Russia, June 3, 2021. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina FILE PHOTO: The logo of VTB bank is seen at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) in Saint Petersburg, Russia, June 3, 2021. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Russia’s Sberbank and VTB would face American sanctions if Moscow proceeds with its invasion of Ukraine, a senior U.S. administration official told reporters on Tuesday, warning that no Russian financial institutions were safe.

The official also said Russian elites not sanctioned on Tuesday should be on notice, while noting that the Biden administration was fully prepared with a large number of countries to implement export control measures if Russia further invades.

(Reporting by Alexandra Alper, Trevor Hunnicutt and Kanishka Singh; editing by Jonathan Oatis)