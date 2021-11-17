Russia’s Rosneft acquires Shell’s 37.5% stake in German refinery PCK Schwedt



MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russian oil giant Rosneft has acquired Shell’s 37.5% stake in German refinery PCK Schwedt, it said on Wednesday, exercising an option to buy and taking its shareholding to 91.67%.

Italy’s Eni holds a 8.33% stake in the refinery.

