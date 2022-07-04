Russia’s Putin won’t congratulate Biden on 4th of July

OAN NEWSROOM

Russian President Vladimir Putin said he will not congratulate US President Joe Biden on this July 4 due to his anti-Russian rhetoric. In a statement on Monday, the Putin administration said “congratulations this year can hardly be considered appropriate.”

Russian officials cited “unfriendly policies” by the Biden administration as the main reason to deviate from the diplomatic protocol. This after Biden’s officials made questionable accusations against Russia and Russians, which the Kremlin said were unfair and unjustified.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and the Ukrainian Air Forces wished President Joe Biden and the US a happy Fourth of July despite Putin’s opinion.

“Happy Independence Day to the people of the US and POTUS!,” Zelensky tweeted. “I wish the friendly people of the US peace and prosperity. I appreciate the leadership assistance of the United States in Ukraine’s defending of common values – Freedom, Democracy and Independence.”

International relations experts said it’s time for the US to open talks with Russia and resolve mutual disagreements. The Biden administration has repeatedly stated its support for Ukraine amid Russia’s invasion of the country and committed more than $8.8 billion in military aid to Ukraine.

“So rather than continue to escalate with more and more arms transfers and more and more heated rhetoric, I wish we could see a more determined diplomatic approach to get a ceasefire,” voiced Jack Midgley, Former Advisor to Commander of International Security. “To get some de-escalation into place and to reduce the danger that this war is going to be wider and even more costly.”

Russian officials also lamented mutual relations with the US as they hit their lowest point this year.