Russia’s Putin, Turkey’s Erdogan discuss conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan

July 27, 2020

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Tayyip Erdogan discussed by phone the intensified military conflict on the border between Armenia and Azerbaijan, the Kremlin said on Monday.

“Readiness was expressed to coordinate efforts for stabilisation in the region,” the Kremlin said.

Putin said earlier this month that the conflict between Azerbaijan and Armenia was a highly sensitive matter for Russia.

