Russia’s Putin takes time off, goes on hike in Siberia

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 4:51 PM PT – Sunday, September 26, 2021

Russian President Vladimir Putin took a break from high politics as he spent a quiet weekend in the forest of Siberia. Video footage released by the Kremlin on Sunday, showed Putin and Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu hiking in the woods, fishing and engaging in various other outdoor activities.

Putin said he had to spend a few days in isolation from others after several COVID-19 cases were reported within his administration. He added Siberian nature was truly magnificent.

“The Siberian red deer, huge ones, I haven’t seen ones like these before, we were lucky they didn’t hit us. They were running so fast, jumping. They should do Olympics. They’d be the best,” Putin stated. “…I visited here once again and my local colleague asked to sign a document about establishing a nature preserve. Now, it’s a nature preserve.”

«Огромные маралы! Хорошо в нас не въехали! И на такой скорости огромной. Прыжки – им бы на Олимпийских играх выступать, равных бы не было»: Путин и Шойгу в енисейской тайге pic.twitter.com/mDj1HCYFsZ — Дмитрий Смирнов (@dimsmirnov175) September 26, 2021

Putin was also asked about his camping tent, which features a fireplace in it. He responded, “if you work hard, you’ll live better.”