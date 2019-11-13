Russia’s Putin slams sanctions, says they impede global growth



FILE PHOTO: Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks during a meeting with Guinean President Alpha Conde on the sidelines of the Russia-Africa Summit in Sochi, Russia, 24 October, 2019. Sergei Chirikov/File Photo FILE PHOTO: Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks during a meeting with Guinean President Alpha Conde on the sidelines of the Russia-Africa Summit in Sochi, Russia, 24 October, 2019. Sergei Chirikov/File Photo

November 13, 2019

BRASILIA (Reuters) – Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday the global economy has been suffering from protectionism and sanctions.

“Without a doubt, the global economy has been influenced by the wider usage of unfair competition, unilateral sanctions, including those that are politically motivated,” Putin told the leaders of the BRICS countries in Brazil.

(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Chris Reese)