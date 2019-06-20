Russia’s Putin says ready to hold talks with Donald Trump



Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks during an annual nationwide televised phone-in show in Moscow, Russia June 20, 2019. Sputnik/Alexey Nikolsky/Kremlin via REUTERS Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks during an annual nationwide televised phone-in show in Moscow, Russia June 20, 2019. Sputnik/Alexey Nikolsky/Kremlin via REUTERS

June 20, 2019

MOSCOW (Reuters) – President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that he was ready to hold talks with U.S. President Donald Trump if the chance arose, but thought Trump’s re-election campaign could complicate U.S. Russia relations.

Trump has said he expects to meet Putin at a G20 summit in Japan this month.

(Reporting by Moscow Bureau; Editing by Andrew Osborn)