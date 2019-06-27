Russia’s Putin says liberal values are obsolete



Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers a speech during a reception to honour officers and graduates of military and security agencies' academies at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia June 27, 2019. Sputnik/Alexei Druzhinin/Kremlin via REUTERS Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers a speech during a reception to honour officers and graduates of military and security agencies' academies at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia June 27, 2019. Sputnik/Alexei Druzhinin/Kremlin via REUTERS

June 27, 2019

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russian President Vladimir Putin said in an interview published on Thursday that liberal values were obsolete because they had been rejected by the majority of the people in Western nations.

Putin told the Financial Times newspaper that German Chancellor Angela Merkel had made a cardinal mistake by adopting a liberal policy towards immigration from the Middle East.

Putin also said he had the impression that liberal circles were set on using problems being experienced by the Catholic church to destroy the church.

