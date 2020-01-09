Russia’s Putin oversees hypersonic missile test in Crimea: TASS



FILE PHOTO: Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a ceremony marking the formal launch of the TurkStream pipeline which will carry Russian natural gas to southern Europe through Turkey, in Istanbul, Turkey January 8, 2020. Sputnik/Alexei Druzhinin/Kremlin via REUTERS FILE PHOTO: Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a ceremony marking the formal launch of the TurkStream pipeline which will carry Russian natural gas to southern Europe through Turkey, in Istanbul, Turkey January 8, 2020. Sputnik/Alexei Druzhinin/Kremlin via REUTERS

January 9, 2020

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russian President Vladimir Putin oversaw military exercises near Crimea on Thursday, which included the launch of the hypersonic ‘Kinzhal’ missile, the TASS news agency reported.

Russia deployed its first hypersonic nuclear-capable missiles at the end of December.

(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin, Writing by Alexander Marrow; editing by John Stonestreet)