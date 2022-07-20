Trending

Russia’s Putin, Iranian leaders agree to deepen cooperation’

Russian President Vladimir Putin, left, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, center, and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan pose for a photo prior to their talks at the Saadabad palace, in Tehran, Iran, Iran, Tuesday, July 19, 2022. (Sergei Savostyanov, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)

UPDATED 7:31 AM PT – Wednesday, July 20, 2022

Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived in Iran for talks with Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, President Ebrahim Raisi, and Turkish leader Tayyip Erdogan. During meetings in Tehran Tuesday, Putin reaffirmed Russia’s plan to deepen economic and security ties with Iran.

For their part, Iranian leaders praised Putin for standing up to the globalist agenda and for confronting NATO in Ukraine. Putin also praised Iran for opening the Ruble-Rial currency exchange in Tehran, while stating that mutual trade is going to skyrocket.

“Our relationship is really developing at a good pace,” said the Russian President. “We boast record levels of growth in trade. We are strengthening our engagement on international security issues and making a significant contribution to resolving the Syrian conflict.”

For his part, Turkish President Erdogan praised Russia for a recent agreement on exporting grain from Ukraine. Putin then invited Erdogan and Raisi for the next trilateral summit that will be held in Russia.

