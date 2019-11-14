Russia’s Putin discussed S-400 missile-defense system with India’s Modi



November 14, 2019

BRASILIA (Reuters) – Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday he had discussed supplying Russian S-400 missile defense system to India with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

India signed a deal to buy the S-400 system from Russia last year, saying the weapons were necessary to bolster defenses against China.

