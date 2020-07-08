Russia’s Putin, China’s Xi agree to boost economic cooperation



MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping agreed to boost economic cooperation, including in energy and civilian aircraft manufacturing, the Kremlin said on Wednesday after they talked by phone.

In a statement, the Kremlin also said that both Putin and Xi praised Russia’s and China’s mutual help in tackling the coronavirus pandemic during its peak.

