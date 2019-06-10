Russia’s Olympic chief regrets IAAF extension of doping ban: TASS



FILE PHOTO: Newly elected president of the Russian Olympic Committee Stanislav Pozdnyakov arrives for a news conference followig a meeting of the committee in Moscow, Russia May 29, 2018. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

June 10, 2019

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russian Olympic Committee chief Stanislav Pozdnyakov said on Monday he regretted the decision by global athletics governing body IAAF to extend a ban against Russia’s athletics federation over doping, TASS news agency reported.

The IAAF extended the ban on Sunday and also said it was investigating after Reuters reported that banned Russian coaches were still working with athletes.

Russia’s athletics federation was suspended in November 2015 after a report commissioned by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) found evidence of widespread doping in the sport.

(Reporting by Maria Kiselyova, Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber; writing by Tom Balmforth; editing by John Stonestreet)