Russia’s new COVID cases above 6,000 for second day in a row



FILE PHOTO: A woman wearing a protective face mask walks along the street on the first day after a lockdown designed to curb the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) was lifted in Moscow, Russia June 9, 2020. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov/File Photo FILE PHOTO: A woman wearing a protective face mask walks along the street on the first day after a lockdown designed to curb the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) was lifted in Moscow, Russia June 9, 2020. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov/File Photo

September 20, 2020

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russia reported 6,148 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, the second straight day when the daily number of cases exceeded 6,000, taking the national tally of infections to 1,103,399.

The country’s coronavirus crisis centre said 79 people had died of the disease in the last 24 hours, bringing the Russian death toll to 19,418.

(Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov; Writing by Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by David Clarke)