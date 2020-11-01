Russia’s new coronavirus cases hit record high of 18,665



A medical specialist wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) walks in the corridor of a temporary hospital set up in the automobile shopping centre, amid the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Moscow, Russia, in this picture released October 30, 2020. Alexander Avilov/Moscow News Agency/Handout via REUTERS A medical specialist wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) walks in the corridor of a temporary hospital set up in the automobile shopping centre, amid the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Moscow, Russia, in this picture released October 30, 2020. Alexander Avilov/Moscow News Agency/Handout via REUTERS

November 1, 2020

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russia’s daily tally of coronavirus cases hit a record high of 18,665 on Sunday, including 5,261 in Moscow, taking the national tally to 1,636,781.

Authorities also reported 245 deaths in the last 24 hours, bringing the official death toll to 28,235.

(Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov; writing by Tom Balmforth)