Russia’s National Settlement Depository says Clearstream is blocking its account -Ifx



FILE PHOTO: A Russian rouble banknote is seen in front of a descending stock graph in this illustration taken March 1, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration FILE PHOTO: A Russian rouble banknote is seen in front of a descending stock graph in this illustration taken March 1, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

March 25, 2022

(Reuters) – Russia’s National Settlement Depository (NSD) on Friday said Clearstream, one of the world’s biggest settlement systems, had informed it that it was blocking its account and waiting for a decision from regulatory authorities in Luxembourg, Interfax reported.

Clearstream and Euroclear are no longer accepting Russian assets, effectively shutting off an exit route for overseas investors.

(Reporting by Reuters; editing by Jason Neely)