Russia’s Lavrov sets out stance on Ukraine to Vatican counterpart in call

March 8, 2022

LONDON (Reuters) -Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov set out Moscow’s position on the conflict in Ukraine to Vatican State Secretary Pietro Parolin in a call on Tuesday, the Russian foreign ministry said.

Parolin had expressed concern about the situation in Ukraine, the ministry said in a statement.

Lavrov “outlined the principled Russian position regarding the causes and goals of the special military operation being carried out in Ukraine”, it said.

Both parties expressed hope that a fourth round of talks between Moscow and Kyiv would be held as soon as possible to agree on the main problems underlying the crisis and to stop hostilities, the ministry added.

The Vatican did not release a statement on the call.

Ukraine has said it would welcome Vatican mediation and Parolin, who ranks second to Pope Francis in the Vatican hierarchy, has said it is willing to “facilitate” dialogue”.

Parolin has said the war was “unleashed by Russia”.

Francis has not yet blamed Russia by name but implicitly rejected Moscow’s use of the term “special military operation” for its invasion of Ukraine.

