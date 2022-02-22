Russia’s Lavrov questions Ukraine’s right to sovereignty – Ifax



Syria's Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad attends a news conference following talks with Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in Moscow, Russia February 21, 2022. Russian Foreign Ministry/Handout via REUTERS Syria's Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad attends a news conference following talks with Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in Moscow, Russia February 21, 2022. Russian Foreign Ministry/Handout via REUTERS

February 22, 2022

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Tuesday questioned whether Ukraine had a right to sovereignty because he said the government in Kyiv did not represent the country’s constituent parts, the Interfax news agency reported.

“If we talk about the principle of sovereignty and territorial integrity, one of the key documents … is the Declaration on Principles of International Law concerning Friendly Relations among Peoples,” he was quoted as saying.

He accused Ukraine of being out of line with that since 2014 when a Moscow-backed president was overthrown in Kyiv and replaced by a pro-Western leader, prompting Russia to annex Ukraine’s peninsula of Crimea and back an insurgency in its eastern regions.

“I don’t think anyone can claim that the Ukrainian regime, since the 2014 coup d’état, represents all the people living on the territory of the Ukrainian state,” Lavrov was quoted as saying.

(Reporting by Anton Kolodyazhnyy; writing by Tom Balmforth; editing by Mark Trevelyan)