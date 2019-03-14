Russia’s Lavrov meets Venezuela’s foreign minister in Vienna: RIA



Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov attends a news conference following the talks with his Austrian counterpart Karin Kneissl in Moscow, Russia March 12, 2019. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

March 14, 2019

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov is holding talks with Venezuela’s foreign minister in Vienna, Russia’s RIA news agency reported on Thursday.

Venezuela, a close ally of Moscow, is in political turmoil and the United States and many other Western countries are backing opponents of President Nicolas Maduro.

(Reporting by Christian Lowe and Andrey Ostroukh; writing by Tom Balmforth; editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)