Russia’s Lavrov discusses NATO build up with France -RIA



FILE PHOTO: Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov attends a meeting with Mali's Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Abdoulaye Diop in Moscow, Russia November 11, 2021. Yuri Kochetkov/Pool via REUTERS FILE PHOTO: Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov attends a meeting with Mali's Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Abdoulaye Diop in Moscow, Russia November 11, 2021. Yuri Kochetkov/Pool via REUTERS

November 12, 2021

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russia’s foreign minister Sergei Lavrov said on Friday after talks with French counterparts that they had discussed an increased presence of NATO naval forces in the Black Sea, RIA news agency reported.

He accused the military alliance of being aggressive towards Russia recently.

Lavrov said relations between Moscow and the European Union had reached a dead end and the Russian delegation proposed to look for a way out.

(Reporting by Maria Tsvetkova; Editing by Chris Reese)