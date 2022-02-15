Russia’s Lavrov calls for pragmatic dialogue in phone call with Blinken



Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov attends a joint news conference with OSCE Chairman-in-Office, Poland's Minister for Foreign Affairs Zbigniew Rau in Moscow, Russia February 15, 2022.

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov stressed the need to continue working together and called for pragmatic dialogue on security, in a phone call with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

Lavrov also told Blinken during the call that “aggressive rhetoric” inflated by Washington was unacceptable, the ministry added in a statement.

