Russia’s Gazprom says gas exports to Europe via Ukraine continue



FILE PHOTO: 3D printed Natural Gas Pipes are placed on displayed Gazprom logo in this illustration taken, January 31, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo FILE PHOTO: 3D printed Natural Gas Pipes are placed on displayed Gazprom logo in this illustration taken, January 31, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

March 26, 2022

(Reuters) – Russian state-owned energy giant Gazprom said on Saturday that it was continuing to supply natural gas to Europe via Ukraine in line with requests from European consumers.

The company said requests stood at 109.5 million cubic metres (mcm) for March 26, up from 105.1 mcm a day earlier.

(Reporting by Reuters; editing by Barbara Lewis)